Dinha rallies Warriors

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors defender Edelbert Dinha has called on Zimbabweans living in South Africa to fill up Orlando Stadium to rally Zimbabwe when they face Namibia in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tonight (Monday).

The match kicks off at 6 pm.

Zimbabwe will be the home team having played as the away side last Thursday against the same opponents who they dispatched 1-0.

Namibia decided to lock out fans and that Group J encounter was played behind closed doors.

However, Zimbabwe have decided to have spectators and Dinha, one of the legends being supported by the Warriors’ logistical

partner in this adventure – Zororo-Phumulani – has pleaded with thousands of Zimbabweans across the Limpopo River to fill up the venue in Soweto.

He was speaking in an interview organised to honour the support being rendered by Zororo-Phumulani to the Warriors.

“The last time out, the game had no spectators and this is our chance to fill up the stadium and help our team to victory,” said Dinha.

“It is always good to let the boys feel the ambience and a carnival atmosphere. They need our support.”

Zororo-Phumulani executive marketing manager Tendai Mangoti said their support for the Warriors is unconditional.

Zimbabwe are second in Group J with five points from three games, two points behind leaders Cameroon who play Kenya at 3pm.

The Warriors will move closer to qualification with a win today heading into the last two qualifiers next month.

Coach Michael Nees could change both the structure and composition of the side that beat Namibia last Thursday.

Warriors probably starting 11 against Namibia Washington Arubi, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Brendon Galloway, Jordan Zemura, Andy Rinomhota, Marshal Munetsi, Khama Billiat, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Walter Musona, Douglas Mapfumo