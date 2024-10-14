Zesa to power 500 000 rural homes with solar

ZESA Holdings has been losing over US$9 million annually due to vandalism and theft of its infrastructure

Farirai Machivenyika in Nyanga

Senior Reporter

Power utility, Zesa, is planning to invest $62 million in a home solar systems project targeting rural households as part of the Government’s efforts to ensure universal access to electricity by 2030, Zesa managing director for the Eastern region, Engineer Milton Munowadafa has said.

Engineer Munodawafa said this at the ninth Infrastructure and Investment Summit organised by the Global Renaissance that began in Nyanga on Monday.

Under the project, Zesa is targeting to power 500 000 households.

“Zesa would like to launch an innovative solar home systems project aimed at achieving universal electricity access by 2030, recognising that extending the traditional grid to remote areas remains a logistical problem that is economically challenging and Zesa has devised a sustainable solution to empower those under-serviced communities,” he said.

“The initiative involves the distribution of solar home systems to remote customers under a pay-as-you-go arrangement thereby making renewable energy accessible and affordable.

“This model not only facilitates payment flexibility but also ensures that energy is both sustainable and economically viable for rural households.

“The first phase of this ambitious project targets a roll-out to about 500 000 clients. This significantly advances Zesa

commitment to energy inclusivity and sustainable growth. By leveraging on solar technology, Zesa is set to transform the energy landscape, providing reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions to the most remote areas of the nation.”