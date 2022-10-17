Dinson employees bemoan poor working conditions 

0

Source: Dinson employees bemoan poor working conditions -Newsday Zimbabwe

DINSON Iron and Steel Plant

DINSON Iron and Steel Plant employees have bemoaned low salaries and poor working conditions at the Chinese plant, with reports that most workers are taking home as little as US$52.

Dinson is a subsidiary of Chinese steelmaker Tsingshan Holdings.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene because the working conditions are not favourable. We take home as little as US$52 per month,” said one of the employees.

The company has 760 workers on its payroll and is expected to create 10 000 jobs directly and more along the value chain. Villagers also noted that they are yet to be compensated by the Chinese company.

The company’s public relations manager, Joseph Shoko said workers should not expect much since the company is still in its infancy and is yet to produce steel.

“It should be noted that we are still starting and we are yet to make a profit but that figure, I do not know which grade is that. The figures are so varied depending on the grade (of the employee),” Shoko said.

He admitted that some of the workers travel long distances to work.

Shoko also admitted that the company was yet to compensate some of the villagers.

“We have been working with the local district administrator and we have built houses for nine families. We are yet to compensate other families,” he said.

Related posts:

  1. 2017 coup skeletons haunt ED 
  2. ED the Dream Crusher!
  3. Goromonzi Blueberries Farmer Set To Export 1 200 Tonnes
  4. Carnage looms in industry: CZI… as currency crisis mutates into income tax bloodbath 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.