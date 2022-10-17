Source: Dinson employees bemoan poor working conditions -Newsday Zimbabwe

DINSON Iron and Steel Plant

DINSON Iron and Steel Plant employees have bemoaned low salaries and poor working conditions at the Chinese plant, with reports that most workers are taking home as little as US$52.

Dinson is a subsidiary of Chinese steelmaker Tsingshan Holdings.

Some workers revealed that they have to cycle almost 20km to work and endure long shifts.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene because the working conditions are not favourable. We take home as little as US$52 per month,” said one of the employees.

The company has 760 workers on its payroll and is expected to create 10 000 jobs directly and more along the value chain. Villagers also noted that they are yet to be compensated by the Chinese company.

They took our fields and grazing land and we are yet to be compensated. They brag that they are politically connected,” said one of the villagers.

The company’s public relations manager, Joseph Shoko said workers should not expect much since the company is still in its infancy and is yet to produce steel.

“It should be noted that we are still starting and we are yet to make a profit but that figure, I do not know which grade is that. The figures are so varied depending on the grade (of the employee),” Shoko said.

He admitted that some of the workers travel long distances to work.

“We offer accommodation here but some opt to stay at their homes. We employed most of our workforce from the community and some decided to continue staying at their homes,” he added.

Shoko also admitted that the company was yet to compensate some of the villagers.

“We have been working with the local district administrator and we have built houses for nine families. We are yet to compensate other families,” he said.