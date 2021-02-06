Source: Disaster as floods cut-off hospital | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

The majority of people in remote Mwenezi have been cut-off from Neshuro District Hospital after the road connecting to the institution was severely damaged by incessant rains.

The road linking the district referral health centre with a catchment of over 100 000 people is now in a state of disrepair following floods that rendered it impassable.

Neshuro has also been cut-off from the busy Masvingo-Beitbridge highway and in the event of a serious road accident casualties have to be rushed either to Beitbridge or Masvingo Provincial Hospital both of which are approximately 150kms away.

Fears abound that an unprecedented crisis might explode anytime in the event of a major road accident or health scare in Mwenezi as Neshuro Hospital is no longer easily accessible.

Another major Hospital, Matibi Mission, is also accessible via the Neshuro Road which was almost obliterated by floods.

Civil Protection Unit chair for Mwenezi and District Development Coordinator Ms Rosemary Chingwe says the situation is dire.

“We are scrambling for assistance to see how best the situation can be addressed but the state of the dusty road right now means major repair works are needed but unfortunately we are in the midst of a rainy season.”

Ms Chingwe appealed to Government to make a contingency plan saying the current state of affairs was untenable as the nearest health institutions were in Beitbridge or Masvingo.