Source: Divided MDC gags Mwonzora – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has threatened to take action against its deputy secretary for international affairs, Douglas Mwonzora, for taking party issues to social media, in apparent reference to his recent outburst over statements by self-exiled former Zanu PF minister Jonathan Moyo.

Mwonzora took to Facebook and Twitter to express his anger on Monday over utterances by Moyo that he, together with then party treasurer Theresa Makone, flew to South Africa allegedly at the behest of the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai to meet Moyo in 2018 ahead of the elections.

Moyo also accused Mwonzora of working together with Zanu PF-linked businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to influence the outcome of a court case where the party president Nelson Chamisa was fighting for control of party assets with Thokozani Khupe.

The former MDC secretary-general took to Facebook and micro-blogging site Twitter to use Tsvangirai’s words to subtly attack those he said were dividing the party.

This did not go down well with the party’s top leadership.

“We note with concern that you continue to discuss party business in the media notwithstanding the decision of the party to restrict such to authorised offices. You also continue to discuss party business on social media in violation of our social media policy,” MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende wrote.

“As a member, you are entitled to redress in the event that you feel aggrieved by the actions or utterances of other members as provided for in our constitution which you are bound by. This letter serves as a final warning to you that such conduct will not be tolerated by the party.”

Mwonzora last night said he was yet to be served with the letter.

“I am just seeing a letter floating on the same social media that I am being alleged to be removed from. Until I am served with that letter, I have not received anything,” Mwonzora said.

“At any rate, I have never been called to any hearing of any sort, so for me, it is a non-event. Warnings are not written that way.”

Observers said the latest development was clear indication of deep-rooted factionalism and fights within the MDC since Mwonzora is viewed as a threat after daring to challenge Chamisa during the party congress last year.

In the social media postings, Mwonzora accused Moyo of wanting to divide the party, saying: “A desperate smear campaign has started against my person. The aim of the smear campaign is to keep the party internally focused, divided and weak. Unfortunately, the peddlers of these falsehoods do not understand the nature of our party.”

He refuted claims that he had received money from Tagwirei and assured party members that he would never betray the struggle.

“There are people who yesterday beat us up and murdered our brothers and sisters who now want to masquerade as our friends. We cannot allow them to divide us. I will never kiss the hand that murdered our youngsters, including Tonderai Ndira, Beta Chokururama and Godfrey Kauzani, and many others for any reason whatsoever.”