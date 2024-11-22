Source: DJ Maphorisa, Holy Ten, Danger Mashwede in triple birthday celebration –Newsday Zimbabwe

Scorpion Kings duo of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

TONIGHT will be a triple birthday celebration at the Scorpion Kings show at the Hippodrome in Braeside, Harare.

South African producer and entertainer DJ Maphorisa will be celebrating his birthday, as well as Holy Ten, who will be part of the supporting acts and show promoter Danger Mashwede.

For DJ Maphorisa, it will be a belated celebration as he turned 37 last week.

Holy Ten turned 26 on Monday, while Danger turns a year older today.

The Scorpion Kings duo of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa will perform at the Hippodrome at an event organised by Mashwede.

The show comes after the duo and the organisers of the Vic Falls Carnival settled their dispute through Mashwede’s intervention.

“With the expert guidance of Tailormade Legal Solutions and the skilled facilitation of Mashwede Holdings, both parties (Vic Falls Carnival and Scorpion Kings) have reached a mutually beneficial agreement, paving way for future collaboration.

“We are thrilled to put this matter behind us and look forward to the future,” Brent Williamson, the founder of Vic Falls Carnival, said in a statement.

On the list of supporting acts are Tamy Moyo, Holy Ten, Master H, MC Tats, Ryan Synth, Rax the DJ, Iroq and Luckie D.

“It’s going to be a big party. The biggest amapiano acts in Africa will be in town and also having our best local acts on the stage will create a great and diverse atmosphere.

“To make things better, the three will be celebrating their birthdays on the day. It’s an opportunity to celebrate life, music, and talent,” said DJ Iroq, one of the organisers of the show.