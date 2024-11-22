Source: Pauline riding high on Terera Moyo video –Newsday Zimbabwe

CELEBRATED songstress Pauline Gundidza, who made herself a name as part of the Mafriq urban grooves outfit, is riding high on her new song Terera Moyo.

She has released its visuals.

A love song taken off Purpose extended play (EP) list, Terera Moyo fuses amapiano, Afro-fusion, mbira spiced with urban elements.

Just two weeks ago, Pauline released the video for the song Terera Moyo, which loosely translates to “listen to the heart”.

In embracing the latest trends in music, Pauline has fused amapiano, urban grooves, and mbira to create a unique sound that is both refreshing and captivating in a bid to draw a huge fan base.

The decision to experiment with different genres was a deliberate attempt to accommodate her fans, who have been waiting for a new project.

“I wanted to do a song that has an international appeal, so we fused urban grooves, mbira and amapiano to give the unique feel that the song has,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

“What inspired the song is the fact that when people are in love, the heart leads them. Even when they are in denial, they cannot ignore what the heart says,” she added.

The Terera Moyo video, directed by Blesswyn Kays Films, was shot at Stephen Margolis Resort in Harare.

Before the latest offering, she did the single Matombo, released in January this year, which marked the return of Mafriq to the game after a decade.

Asked if there were any new works in the pipeline and who she was working with, Pauline responded: “We have another music video coming out by Christmas time, the lead single of the EP called Purpose. The riddim also comes out this year.

“The EP is ready, but we are releasing one song at a time so that we really allow our fans to enjoy and digest the music and also extend the shelf life of the EP.”

She added: “The EP was produced at Afrotonic Sound in Highfield. Currently, we are recording artistes on our forthcoming riddim called Fire Fire Riddim. So far, we have recorded Shinsoman, Ras Caleb, Mannex Motsi, Fuzzy L, Pauline, Buhle.”

Asked about partnerships, Pauline said: “I recently obtained partnership in a studio called Afrotonic Sound owned by Fuzzy L, and the first project was for me to do my long-awaited EP in an environment where we were not struggling for studio time as had been the situation in the past.

“So of the seven songs on the EP, which is called Purpose, this song Terera Moyo is the first release. The rest will be released periodically in time to come.”

Many artistes complain that they are not getting anything out of their music, but Pauline said she registered with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association, an association which manages the music rights of music composers/authors and publishers.

“We registered many years ago when we actually started doing music as a profession. We collect annual revenue,” she said, adding that she was in the process of monetising her project.

“I’m in the process of signing an international distribution deal which will include optimisation and monetisation of all my social media platforms and my music will also be available on all streaming platforms,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

“We have not yet reached the figures for monetisation, but the views are growing daily as we are putting an effort to keep my social media pages well fed with content to reach this goal. We have not boosted or sponsored the link yet because we want genuine followership.

“It will take time, but it’s better to have real people appreciating the music as opposed to the bought views.

“We need to be able to map our audiences globally for the sake of our marketing plan.

“I’ve seen other artistes making meaningful money and as an artiste, particularly in Zimbabwe, every cent counts as the actual process of producing and selling music is expensive.”