Source: DJ ZandiMaz partners top skincare brand –Newsday Zimbabwe

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED DJ ZandiMaz, real name Zandile Mazithulela, has left her mother beaming from ear to ear after proving to be a responsible daughter.

ZandiMaz’s mother, Nomsa Mazithulela, told NewsDay Life & Style about her daughter’s achievements during the launch of Vivante Skincare Products at King’s Kraal in Bradfield, Bulawayo.

“As her mother, I really appreciate what she has done. I can say from the beginning I noticed that she had talent, she was an intelligent child, ahead of others and always number one. She is a very dedicated child because she has been through a lot as there are many challenges in life. When she was at secondary school I remember she fell so sick that she had to be on crutches but God intervened and she was healed. After that, she went to study in South Africa,” she said.

Mazithulela said it was not a straightforward proud moment as she had different plans for her daughter.

“When she went to university in South Africa, she got a distinction in her Law degree as I have already highlighted that Zandi was an A student in everything academic. I was happy but then she started her music career and at first I was very disappointed. She did not want to practise law but I had paid fees for her to do law and I had hoped that’s where she was going to end up. She decided to divert to her music but, my God, she is doing so well,” Mazithulela said.

“Now I am very proud of her, she has produced great music and has made a name for herself. Above all I thank God for what Zandi is doing with her life now. She is a very responsible child who takes care of everything and everyone in the family. She has a brother and a sister and she looks after and up to them. I, as a mother, am very proud of her. She has Ubuntu and is kind and humble.

“She likes to help other family members where she can. I congratulate her on the Vivante Skincare collaboration because she has done very well. I always tell her to put God first, we thank Him for all that has happened in Zandi’s life”.

Having had to battle eczema most of her life, ZandiMaz yearns for skincare products that work for her. She becomes the first black person to use the product since the inclusion of people of colour.

ZiFM talkshow host Khayelihle Moyo, who hosted the event, told this publication that she found it befitting for the launch to be held in Bulawayo.

“It’s great because charity begins at home. The turnout was beautiful and kudos to ZandiMaz. I think it’s great, that product is not just about skin on the outside but it also caters for the inner beauty, it’s a holistic range,” she said.

Singer Holy Stacey, who also attended the launch, described ZandiMaz as an amazing queen.

“Our queen was amazing even on the decks, which is where most of us know her from. I had an amazing time, let me shout out to her manager Charlote for organising this and inviting all of us. [I’ve started my skincare journey and am really excited to because the clock is ticking. Am excited to learn more about how I can use these products to improve my beauty,” she said.

Around this time last year DJ ZandiMaz went through a 7-hour brain surgery to remove a tumour.

“It’s amazing that almost a year later I am standing here launching this partnership. I couldn’t even walk because I was affected but through the Grace of God I am here. It was determination, a strong supporter system and of course Vivante products (which included calming pills) as they made me sleep better,” she said.