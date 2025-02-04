Source: Zanu PF youths ‘dupe’ land seeker in Goromonzi –Newsday Zimbabwe

The duo’s accomplice Reedemer Mushawatu was, however, arrested and appeared before Goromonzi magistrate court charged with fraud last week.

ZANU PF secretary for youth affairs in Goromonzi district Arthur Chidenhe is reportedly on the run after he allegedly duped a local farmer of US$9 000 in a botched farm deal.

He is alleged to have acted in connivance with the district secretary for legal affairs Desmond Mupezeni.

The complainant is Kurt Tatenda Jingura of Borrowdale, a farmer.

Allegations are that sometime in September last year, the complainant was looking for farm land and he approached his friend, Lovemore Kurotwi asking for leads and he was referred to the accused persons.

Jingura reportedly approached the accused persons who told him that they could assist him.

He reportedly met the Zanu PF youths at Goromonzi turnoff and proceeded to Ardulussa Farm in Bromley.

The complainant and the co-accused agreed on a charge of US$7 500 per 10ha, translating to US$15 000 for 20ha.

It is also reported that when Jingura asked for the paperwork, the accused persons assured him that it will be ready within a week.

In October last year, the accused called Jingura asking for US$2 000 to speed up processes at the Lands office and for the cartographer to mark farm co-ordinates.

It was, however, discovered that the land was not up for disposal.

It was also confirmed that there was no record of land allocation to Jingura on plot 10 Ardulussa Farm which confirmed that the offer letter sent to the complainant was fake.

As a result of the misrepresentation, the complainant suffered prejudice of US$9 000 and nothing was recovered.