Source: ‘Do not over rely on NSSA pension scheme’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

NATIONAL Social Security Authority (NSSA) director of social security Shepherd Muperi says people should not be overly reliant on the social security scheme as it constitutes a small amount of cumulative pension payouts.

Speaking during NSSA journalism mentorship programme in Harare last Friday, Muperi said there was a general misconception that NSSA should provide everything, adding that this was not the case since the social security scheme only accounted for 9% of pension payouts, whereas the occupational pension scheme contributes 20%.

“The NSSA pension contribution rate of 9% (4,5% employee and 4,5% employer) is much lower than the average 20% contribution rate for occupational pension schemes,” Muperi said.

He said NSSA’s contribution rate, which is split equally between the employee and employer, is significantly lower than that of the occupational pension scheme.

According to NSSA, the social security scheme was created to co-exist with the occupational pension funds, which is why it only contributes a small portion of the pension income.

Muperi also pointed out that NSSA’s benefits extended beyond just the contribution rate.

“The insurable earning ceiling is capped at US$700, which is payable in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSSA has revealed it has made gradual increases in contribution rates over the years guided by actuarial valuations.

“Contribution rates have increased gradually from 6% in 1994 to 7% in 2013 and then 9% in 2020 to date, guided by actuarial valuations,” the social security body said.

Insurance and Pensions Commission director of insurance Sibongile Siwela said achieving universal insurance coverage would require government support.

“The national budget must provide funding to ensure universal coverage. The government must collect taxes so that contributions can be made for those who are unable to do so,” she said.

“Insurers and pension funds should invest in assets that mature or generate cash flows at the same time as their liabilities become due.”

The matching concept in insurance and pensions refers to the principle of aligning the duration of assets with the duration of liabilities.

It involves matching the cash flows from investments (assets) with the cash flows required to meet policyholder benefits or pension payments (liabilities).