Former AMH Editor Rushwaya dies

FORMER Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Group Sports Editor Simba Rushwaya has died.

He was 49.

Rushwaya succumbed to cancer of the colon at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Tuesday night and is expected to be buried in Birchenough Bridge on a date to be advised.

One of the country’s top sports journalists, Rushwaya was working for Zimbabwe Newspapers’ Manica Post as a senior reporter at the time of his passing.

Rushwaya joined AMH as a sports reporter when NewsDay was formed and rose to become the group sports editor before he left in 2014.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists led in paying tribute to the departed journalist.

“The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the Rushwaya family, media community and the country at large, following the death of one of the country’s top journalists, Simba Rushwaya,” the media body said.

“A professional and respectful individual, Rushwaya worked across various media houses in Zimbabwe, mostly as a sports journalist.”

His distinguished career also saw him being elected secretary-general of the Sports Writers’ Association of Zimbabwe (2000-2003).

Rushwaya started his professional journey as junior sports reporter for the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) in 2000, rising through the ranks to become deputy sports editor in March 2003.

“In September 2004, he joined the then Zimbabwe Mirror Group as deputy sports editor. He was promoted to sports editor in December 2005 until March 2007.”

After AMH, the veteran journalist had stints at Flame News from February to April 2015, and Gauteng Guardian (2016-2017) as news editor in both cases.

In June 2019, Rushwaya rejoined the ANZ as the deputy news editor for Daily News.

At his time of death, Rushwaya had just joined the Mutare-based Manica Post as a senior reporter.