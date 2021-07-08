In post-coup Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has continued to record wave after wave of human rights violations as the democratic space continues to narrow. Criticising government has easily become a reason for one to get arrested, harassed, detained or denied access to government services.

Source: Documenting wave after wave of human rights violations – The Zimbabwean

The line between government and the ruling party has been violated, continues to

fade and in all this, the ordinary citizen is the most affected.

Just this month, ZPP recorded a wave of evictions and demolitions resulting from the

government’s policy inconsistences, corruption and interference in local authorities.

This happened as service delivery continued to decline, and despite pronouncements

by government that it had embarked on an emergency rehabilitation of urban roads,

the current efforts have remained hardly noticeable as the majority of roads and other

public infrastructure remain in a state of decay.

There was also a wave of repression marked by arrests and detention of civil and

political rights activists.

This month, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dominated the list of human rights

violators at over 44 percent, followed by Zanu PF and the Municipal Police at just over

21 percent each.

Read the full report: WAVE AFTER WAVE! ZPP MONTHLY MONITORING REPORT JUNE 2021