JSC Announces Dates For Public Interviews For High Court Bench 

The Judicial Service Commission will conduct interviews in public at Rainbow Towers Hotel from 26 – 28 July 2021.

INTERVIEWS IN PUBLIC OF CANDIDATES NOMINATED FOR THE NINE (9) POSITIONS OF JUDGE OF THE HIGH COURT OF ZIMBABWE.

Following the invitation to members of the public and to His Excellency, the President, to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed as Judges of the High Court, in terms of section 180 (4) of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission received 36 valid nominations.

The following thirty-six (36) candidates will be interviewed on the dates indicated below: –

A. MONDAY 26 JULY 2021

1.Bachi Mzawazi Kate Catherine

2.Chilimbe Joseph

3.Chivasa Estere

4.Chiwaridzo Tafirenyika Marko

5.Chizhande Godwin

6.Deme Samuel

7.Jambwa Florence

8.Katiyo Never

9.Makamure Euna

10.Makomo Elijah

11.Mambara Joel

12.Mandaza Gibson

B. TUESDAY 27 JULY 2021

13.Manhiri Paul Charles

14.Manyangadze Foroma Rodgers

15.Manwere Taurai

16.Mapendere Elias Zanondoga

17.Mashumba Noria

18.Mawere Simba

19.Matinde Victor

20.Mazambani Delis

21.Mirirai Smart

22.Mugwagwa Ishmael

23.Mukaratirwa Mupariwa James

24.Mukwesha Cosmas

C. WEDNESDAY 28 JULY 2021

25.MungwariLucie-Anne Chipo

26.Mupindu Sandra

27.Muringani Tagarira Leon

28.Mutevedzi Munamato

29.Muzangaza Betha

30.Ncube Collet

31.Ndebele Samukeliso

32.Ndlovu Bongani

33.Rwodzi Letwin

34.Siziba Sijabuliso

35.Tomana Daphine

36.Zuyu Judith Dudzai

As is clear from the above dates, the interviews will be conducted during the subsistence of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

As a result, the Judicial Service Commission discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews.

To ensure compliance with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings will be streamed live on Judicial Service Commission media platforms (Twitter & Facebook).

The Judicial Service Commission is in the process of engaging the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, to have the interview proceedings beamed live.

Anyone with queries or who requires more information on the interviews may contact the Judicial Service Commission at number 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, JSC House, Harare.

Telephone numbers 0242-706260/704118.