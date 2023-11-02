Source: Domboshava rapist jailed 34 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SERIAL rapist from Domboshava has been sentenced to 34 years in jail for raping and robbing different women over a two-year period.

Goodwill Mhandu (23), who committed the offences in Domboshava, was initially sentenced to 45 years in jail by Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi.

Appearing for the State, prosecutor Ethel Mahachi said sometime in November last year, Mhandu armed with a machete and iron bar, broke into Joina City Tuckshop in Domboshava, where the complainant was sleeping.

Mhandu, who is HIV positive, according to State papers, tied the complainant’s hands and legs before raping her three times without protection after threatening to chop off her head with the machete.

He ransacked the tuckshop and stole US$150, ZWL$5 000, groceries and two cellphones.

On January 6, this year, he broke into another complainant’s house armed with an axe and a machete and raped her.

He stole US$6 from her wallet and assaulted her demanding more money.

Mhandu allegedly raped her four times and packed some groceries into a bag before he left.

On January 26 last year, Mhandu also broke into another shop called Hot Dog located in Domboshava and raped a shop attendant after threatening to stab her.

He opened the cashbox and stole US$500, ZWL$2 000 and two cellphones.

Mhandu was arrested following a tip-off.