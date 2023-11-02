Source: Ex-soldier jailed 2 years for assault -Newsday Zimbabwe

A FORMER soldier, Phakamani Moyo has been sentenced to two years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware for bashing two police officers.

The 30-year-old convict will, however, serve 18 months after six months were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere said on September 27, 2020 at around 3pm, the complainant went to house no C4 Dingumuzi to buy potato crisps.

However, Moyo’s girlfriend, Ntobeko Nkomo, did not have change.

She woke up Moyo asking for loose money, which did not go down well with him.

Moyo accused the complainant of disturbing his sleep and assaulted him with fists.

The complainant sustained injuries and reported the matter to the police.

Two police officers, one Constables Ngwanyana and Kanengoni went to attend the scene in a bid to arrest Moyo, but he overpowered and bashed them.

They sought reinforcements, but they could not locate him after he fled the house.

Moyo was later arrested when he went to the police to report a case of theft.

In an unrelated case, a bouncer from Glen View, Harare, Romio Jowo, was remanded to December 4 on US$200 bail by Concession magistrate Charity Maunga for assaulting a senior police officer at a roadblock.

The State led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that on October 25 at around 7pm, eight police officers were manning a roadblock in Mazowe, where a long queue developed after a haulage truck broke down, blocking traffic.

The suspect, who was driving a Mazda Bongo tried to jump the queue, and was stopped by one of the police details.

He became angry and a misunderstanding arose.

Jowo grabbed one police detail by the collar and their team leader, Sergeant Rudo Chipezeze (38), tried to refrain him.

He assaulted her.

She was saved from further assault by motorists at the roadblock.