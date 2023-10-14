Source: Domestic workers up for theft – The Southern Eye

TWO domestic workers appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with stealing their employer’s property worth US$2 500.

Brighton Dube (33), employed as a gardener and Sehliselo Dube (28), a maid, were remanded to October 24 by magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

Sehliselo was granted US$50 bail while Brighton was denied bail after he gave a fake home address.

The court heard that between June and September this year, the two allegedly hatched a plan to steal from their employer, Bee Walker (57), who was away on business.

Walker received a tip off via a WhatsApp message from a neighbour, after the accused persons attempted to sell the stolen goods to her.

The duo stole six sneakers, 30 chickens, clothes and kitchen utensils, among other goods worth US$2 514.

Walker later filed a report at Hillside Police Station and property valued at US$108 was recovered.