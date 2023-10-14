Source: ‘Protect the girl-child’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

CHILD rights’ groups yesterday called on government to develop and fully implement policies that entrench the wellbeing and rights of the girl child.

They made the call as the country joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child under the theme Investing in Girls Rights; Our Leadership, Our Well Being.

Shamwari yeMwanasikana (SYS) director Ekenia Chifamba said more needed to be done to protect the rights of the girl child.

“We have seen the challenges on child marriages that continue to be on the increase and our women and girls continue to be on the receiving end

“We hope policies introduced, the Education Amendment Act, the Children’s Rights Act, the Marriages Act will be fully implemented for the full protection of our young women and girls so they can continue with their education,” Chifamba said.

Plan International chief strategy and engagement officer Kathleen Sherwin said girls should be given an opportunity to participate in high-level discussions that advocate for their cause.

“Girls and young women have the right to be heard and to shape the decisions that affect their lives,” Sherwin said.

“That’s why it’s critical that we all play our part in supporting the work of girl activists. Their safety and wellbeing must be protected, and we need to widen participation in key decision-making processes, to make sure that our future generations aren’t left behind.”

She added: “From taking action on the climate crisis to stopping child marriages, girl activists are changing their communities — and the world around them — for the better. Injustice is driving girls to act.”

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Zimbabwe country representative Tajudeen Oyewale commended government and other partners for investing in girl child rights’ work.

“For Unicef Zimbabwe, we have seen massive improvement in the situation of girls. We also acknowledge some of the challenges girls are facing such as teen pregnancies which is our call to stakeholders out there including parents and the government to externally focus on girls.”