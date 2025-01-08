Don’t store large amounts of cash, schools warned 

In an interview, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasised the need for schools to enhance security measures and deposit cash in financial institutions.

Freeman Razemba-Crime Reporter

POLICE have warned school authorities against storing large amounts of cash on their premises ahead of the opening of schools next week.

Armed robberies involving guns, machetes, and iron bars have been on the rise, particularly as schools reopen and parents pay fees.

Most schools, instead of banking, keep the fees in their safes, attracting robbers.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasised the need for schools to enhance security measures and deposit cash in financial institutions.

“We urge school authorities to step up security measures at schools and employ guards from reputable security service providers who can constantly monitor and review deployments. Above all, school authorities should install CCTV at points of entry and administration offices,” he said.

Last year, there was a notable increase in robbery incidents across the country, with several schools experiencing armed break-ins.

In May last year alone, at least seven schools were robbed within a two-week period.

Some of these incidents were suspected to be inside jobs, as robbery suspects specifically sought cash and valuables after the beginning of the second term.

The acceptance of cash payments for school fees instead of electronic transfers has made institutions more vulnerable to criminal activity.

Criminals have primarily targeted cash, along with other valuable items such as laptops and tablets.

Commissioner Nyathi also recommended that schools implement systems allowing parents to deposit fees directly into banks, reducing the need to keep large sums of cash on-site.

Police have raised concerns that some robberies may have resulted from information leaks.

They warned the public that individuals providing inside information to robbery syndicates will face arrest.

In Bulawayo, police are investigating a case involving unlawful entry and theft at a school, where unknown suspects stole US$17,280 from a cash box.

In Masvingo, a lone armed robber posing as a prospective parent for a Form 1 pupil stole over US$22,800 at gunpoint, along with two cellphones and two laptops.

Two other private schools in Ruwa and Gweru lost more than US$17,500 and various goods to a group of 11 armed robbers in separate incidents.

Notable incidents from last year include, a robbery at Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi where 10 robbers attacked a security guard and the deputy head, stealing cash, a pistol, laptops, cellphones, and a Mazda Tribute vehicle.

The robbers blew open a safe containing the cash.

With the rising threat of armed robberies, school authorities are urged to take proactive measures to secure their premises and minimise cash holdings.