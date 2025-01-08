Govt steps in to contain cholera outbreak in Glendale

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

ALL shallow wells in the Glendale Highway suburb, the primary source of drinking water for residents, have tested positive for high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli), a bacterium linked to cholera, and Government has stepped in to contain the situation.

The outbreak has resulted in 104 confirmed cases, including one reported death.

Among the confirmed cases, 93 individuals have been treated and discharged, while eight patients are receiving care at Tsungubvi Clinic.

The community heavily relies on the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) for water, but often faces prolonged periods without running tap water.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Kwidini, along with Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze and other health officials, visited Tsungubvi Clinic and the affected communities to assess the situation.

Dr Clemence Tshuma, the provincial medical director, said residents prefer using water from their shallow wells due to its affordability compared to the costs of prepaid water meters.

However, he noted, burst sewer pipes are leaking and contaminating these wells.

“Sewer and water pipes run parallel underground, which leads to contamination during leakages. Ultimately, people are being supplied with contaminated water,” Dr Tshuma said.

He further highlighted that the lack of running water has forced residents into open defecation, and also leads to blockages as waste solidifies in the pipes.

Testing of all wells has confirmed the presence of faecal matter. As an immediate measure, the community has been advised to boil drinking water and use Aquatabs, water purification tablets.

Dr Tshuma reported that over 5 000 people have been vaccinated since the outbreak began, with vaccination efforts ongoing.

He identified vendors as significant spreaders of the disease and called for law enforcement assistance in regulating their activities.

A cholera treatment centre has been established at Tsungubvi Clinic, and oral rehydration therapy is available at the Mazowe Flowers farm compound.

Deputy Minister Kwidini urged the public to avoid drinking untreated water and emphasised the importance of boiling it or using purification tablets.

“We aim to contain this outbreak to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the province and the country. We believe that two weeks is sufficient to control the disease,” he said.

Dep Min Kwidini thanked stakeholders, including the National Aids Council, for providing two boreholes and two reservoir tanks to assist the affected farm compound.

He assured the community that medication for treating the outbreak, as well as water guards and Aquatabs, are available.

Mazowe South MP Advocate Nobert Mazungunye commended the Deputy Minister’s team for their solidarity with Glendale residents, aligning their efforts with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to leaving no one behind during this crisis.

He urged vendors to prioritise health over profits, appealing for a two-week period of compliance while the Ministry of Health and Child Care works to contain the disease.

Gogo Ericta Nyika from Glendale shared her family’s harrowing experience with cholera, explaining how severe diarrhoea caused her to blackout on the way to Tsungubvi Clinic.

“We have a well and we believed the water was safe. The well is protected with stones, and during the heavy rains, we continued drinking from it,” she recounted.

Alderman John Mudzonga, the Council chairperson for Mazowe Rural District Council, announced plans to revamp the sewer system, with machinery and manpower allocated to complete repairs.

However, he emphasised that the primary issue remains the consistent supply of running water.

Zinwa officials were unavailable for comment during the tour.