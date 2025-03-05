Source: Double-edged sword: Navigating the job gains and losses in Zim’s digital age -Newsday Zimbabwe

As the world hurtles into the future, the debate around advanced technologies and their impact on the workforce intensifies.

In Zimbabwe, a developing nation grappling with serious economic challenges, the rise of information technology and robotics has sparked hope and concern.

While many economists suggest that technological advancements will create as many jobs as they displace, the reality remains complex, leaving citizens and leaders alike questioning the true implications for their livelihoods.

Zimbabwe stands at a junction, witnessing a technological revolution that is transforming industries and redefining employment landscapes. From agriculture to finance, from mining to waste disposal and recycling, advanced technologies are increasingly integrated into daily operations.

“We are in the midst of a significant shift, asserts Simbarashe Moyo, an economist in a recent interview. “While technology has the potential to stimulate growth, it also poses challenges for our workforce.”

The rapid adoption of automation has already begun to alter the job market. According to recent studies, it is estimated that up to 75% of current jobs in Zimbabwe involve tasks that can be automated. This trend, while promising increased efficiency, raises alarm about the future of employment for many Zimbabweans.

The sentiments of workers echo the concerns of economists. “I fear for my job everyday,” says Chipo, a 28-year-old bank teller in Harare. “With more banks adopting automated systems, I wonder how long it will be before my position is no longer needed.”

Chipo’s fears are not unfounded; as the banking sector embraces technology, many traditional roles are being rendered obsolete.

Yet, amid the anxiety, there are stories of opportunity. “Technological advancements can create new roles that we haven’t even imagined yet,” argues information and communications expert, Tinashe Chikowore, at a recent breakfast meeting on ‘innovation and infrastructural growth in Zimbabwe and the region’.

“We must invest in training and education to prepare our workforce for these emerging jobs,” he said.

The government is keen to position Zimbabwe as a hub for technological innovation in southern Africa, but the pathway is fraught with uncertainty.

To capitalise on the potential benefits of technology, experts emphasise the need for robust education and training programmes. “We must equip our young people with the necessary skills needed to thrive in a digital economy,” Moyo said. “This includes not only technical skills but also critical thinking and adaptability.”

Civil society organisations are stepping in to fill the gaps left by traditional education systems. Initiatives aimed at upskilling workers in digital literacy and vocational training are gaining momentum.

“Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills required for the future job market,” says Tafadzwa Nyoni, director of a local NGO, Fundo Trust, focused on digital workforce upskilling. “However, we need more support from the government and private sector to make a broader impact.”

As Zimbabwe navigates this transformative period, the economic implications are profound. While advanced technology has the potential to drive economic growth, it also risks widening the gap between industrialised nations and developing countries.

“The disparity in technological adoption is quite concerning,” notes Chikowore. “If we fail to keep pace, we could find ourselves further marginalised on the global stage.”

The rise of automation in industries traditionally reliant on human labour presents a paradox. While it can boost productivity and lower costs for businesses, it often comes at a significant social cost.

“We must find a balance between efficiency and job preservation,” says Nyoni. “Otherwise, we risk creating a society where only a few benefit from technological advancements.”

Looking ahead, the question remains: what will the future of work look like in Zimbabwe? The potential for new, well-paying jobs exists, but the transition will not be seamless.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” asserts Moyo. “The key will be how we manage this transition. Without proper planning, we could see a surge in unemployment and social unrest.”

Government’s approach will be critical. Policies that promote innovation while safeguarding existing jobs will be essential to ensure a smooth transition. “We need to invest in, not just technology, but also our people,” Chikowore said.

As Zimbabwe stands on the brink of a technological revolution, the dual promise and peril of advanced technology loom large. While the potential for economic growth and job creation exists, the spectre of job loss and widening inequality cannot be ignored.

The journey forward calls for collaboration among government, businesses and civil society to harness the power of technology while ensuring that no one is left behind. In a rapidly evolving world, the stakes are high and the path forward remains uncertain, but the collective effort of all stakeholders will determine the future of work in Zimbabwe.