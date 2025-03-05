Source: Zinasu threatens protests, court action against MSU – The Southern Eye

THE Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has threatened to take the Midlands State University (MSU) to court after it expelled five members of the union for allegedly conducting an unsanctioned recruitment exercise.

The students were given marching orders on February 25.

In a suspension letter addressed to one of the students, MSU vice-chancellor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa said the students were found guilty of misconduct.

Muzvidziwa cited MSU Rules of Student Conduct and Discipline.

The students were ordered to vacate the premises.

Zinasu said the suspensions were unlawful before threatening legal action to have the students reinstated.

“The Zinasu expresses its outrage and condemnation regarding the recent illegal and tyrannical suspension of five students from MSU,” Zinasu said.

“This blatant act of injustice, perpetrated by an institution entrusted with the education and development of students, is not only a gross violation of fundamental human rights but a direct assault on the very foundations of our democratic society.”

Zinasu said the allegations of misconduct “are nothing less than managerial attempts to silence students and suppress student activism”.

Zinasu representative, Lifeline Guta, said they had engaged lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“We furnished all the necessary court documents including the suspension letters and we are currently waiting for a response from the lawyers concerning the possible urgent chamber application upon approval,” Guta said.

“MSU’s refusal to grant these students a fair and public hearing before an independent and impartial tribunal/court is a direct violation of their constitutional right to due process.

“The allegations of misconduct warrant a proper judicial process, not a summary execution of their academic careers”

No comment could be obtained from MSU.

However, in the statement, Zinasu also threatened protests over the matter.

“As students guided by the supreme law of Zimbabwe, we are prepared to mobilise our members and engage in necessary pro-action, to ensure that justice is served. If ignored, MSU must understand that its illegal actions have consequences and we will hold it accountable. To the students, we say stay calm, peaceful, and wait for the next plan of engagement,” read the statement.