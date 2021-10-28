Source: Doves speaks on ‘burying empty coffin’ | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Funeral services provider Doves Funeral Services (DFS), has said investigations are underway to ascertain an anomaly that occurred regarding the burial of the late Maxwell Chimwamurombe.

This comes amid allegations by Chimwamurombe Legal Practice that DFS buried a coffin without a body in error, and when it became aware of the mistake six months later, it disposed of the body without the knowledge of the dead man’s family.

Maxwell, who is understood to have drowned, was buried without a body viewing ceremony being conducted because of Covid-19 regulations. The lightness of the coffin was explained as being the result of it containing merely a few body parts that were supposedly recovered.

In a statement, DFS said it greatly empathises with the Chimwamurombe family during this difficult time.

“The said matter was brought to our attention by one of our employees and we are currently carrying out full investigations. After getting wind of this information, Doves executive management immediately initiated a process to inform the family.

“We went through to Nyanga and as per custom of the land, we engaged village chiefs and headman (Chief Saunyama and Chief Katerere) to help us engage the family. A police detail also accompanied the Doves team to the deceased’s homestead,” reads the statement.

The funeral parlour said a series of meetings were subsequently held with the family on October 22, 2021 where the organisation informed the family of the suspected anomaly and sought their support in investigating the entire burial circumstances.

It said a follow up meeting was held with the family led by Mr Fungai Chimwamurombe on the October 25, 2021.

“The meeting sought to find a way forward and initiate the exhumation process at both burial sites involving the deceased families. As Doves we are committed to a full investigation of the matter and bring it to completion.

“We therefore implore on the family and all stakeholders involved to walk with us as we follow the due process. We are fully cognisant of the emotional stress the family is going through and as management we are keen on getting to the bottom of the matter which will ultimately lead to an amicable settlement of the matter,” said DFS.