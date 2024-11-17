Source: Drive region’s development, President tells the young . . .Urges regional drive to fight drug abuse | The Sunday Mail

Elita Chikwati and Theseus Shambare

YOUNG PEOPLE from the region must take up the responsibility of building, developing and industrialising the region, while adopting a mindset that positions them as equals to their global counterparts, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his keynote address during the Regional World Children’s Day celebrations at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC chairperson, said the region’s future depends on the youth embracing their potential and leveraging its unique natural resources.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Educate and Skill the African Child for Posterity”.

“As we scale up activities, guided by this year’s theme, our children must be taught that a country is built, governed and prayed for by its people,” said the President.

“You, our children, must grow up knowing that you have the duty to build, develop and industrialise your countries, our SADC region, the continent and finally the world at large.

“Never look down upon yourselves.

“You are well able to stand shoulder to shoulder with any other children from across the world.

“This is the mindset that must take root within you for posterity.

“Arts, culture and heritage, along with our unique natural resources and tourism endowments, are critical parts of our identity.

“These possess a remarkable ability to foster inclusive societies, enhance economic development and propel social transformation.”

He urged children to participate and excel in a wider array of sporting disciplines, both competitively and as recreation.

President Mnangagwa called for urgent regional collaboration to combat drug and substance abuse, a growing threat to the young people’s potential.

“Regrettably, the scourge of drug and substance abuse continues to threaten the future and education of our children and youth,” he said.

“It is now urgent that this matter be addressed at a regional level through a Whole-of-Government-and-Society approach targeting supply routes.

“Our security services and border officials are urged to do more to fight this heinous societal ill, which is threatening the peace, security and sovereignty of our countries.”

He also called on SADC countries to fast-track the establishment of a regional protocol for the protection of children’s rights to fortify child protection measures and ensure regional collaboration on transboundary issues affecting children.

“In the SADC region, most issues affecting children are cross-cutting,” added the President.

“We need to strengthen instruments on child protection in order to address gaps and set specific measurable targets to achieve greater results.

“SADC stakeholders are challenged to broaden mechanisms for collaborating around transboundary matters affecting our children.

“Considerations must be made to establish a SADC protocol on children’s rights to strengthen instruments on child protection.”

Zimbabwe, the President said, was committed to enhancing the rights of children and provide quality education to all, including those from vulnerable communities.

“We have transitioned to Education 5.0 which nurtures creativity, critical thinking and entrepreneurship, anchored by science, technology and innovation.

“Education assistance is provided to vulnerable children, including those with disabilities and orphans,” he said.

“In the aftermath of the El Niño-induced drought, Government launched a feeding programme in schools in both rural and urban areas, where communities were at risk of food and nutrition security.”

It was important, he said, to direct resources towards child-focused initiatives.

President Mnangagwa commended civil society organisations and community-based groups for complementing the Government efforts to promote child rights.

“Civil society organisations and community-based groups, including Angel of Hope Foundation, whose patron is the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, have proved to be invaluable partners in our quest to meet the needs of our children and guarantee their moral upbringing, Hunhu/Ubuntu.”

Access to safe, reliable potable water, he added, is a priority “that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life of our children”.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, we launched the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, which aims to drill boreholes in each of the country’s 35 000 villages and 10 000 schools to mitigate climate change, while also promoting rural development and industrialisation,” the President said.

“My Government established Victim-Friendly Units and Child-Friendly Courts to promote access to justice by our children. This has seen the launch of the Pre-Trial Diversion Programme for children who are in conflict with the law. Zimbabwe is progressively strengthening refugee protection. At the 2023 Global Refugee Forum, my Government pledged to support the Global Compact on Refugees. To this end, over 16 000 refugees and asylum seekers, including children, are being provided with protection and basic social services.”

The Government has also put in place measures to prevent instances of statelessness, particularly for refugees, whose rights to identity are upheld through the facilitation of birth registration to ensure access to services, as espoused in the Constitution.

Yesterday’s celebrations were attended by more than 7 000 children from the region.

President Mnagagwa gifted US$7 000 to each of the seven delegations.

Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko; Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister John Mutorwa; and high-level representatives from South Africa, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique were also among those who attended the event.

World Children’s Day is commemorated annually on November 20.

The day promotes collaboration among children from different countries and sharing best practices on meaningful participation and in decision-making.