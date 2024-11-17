Source: Embrace values of discipline, resilience: First Lady . . .Hosts special Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba session for Southern African learners | The Sunday Mail

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches girls from Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe good values, need to respect and preserve their bodies and value their education, among other issues, during and interactive Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba session at the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day commemorations in Victoria Falls on Friday

Tendai Rupapa in VICTORIA FALLS

CHILDREN must embrace the values of discipline, resilience, hard work and obedience to realise their dreams, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks while addressing hundreds of primary and secondary school learners from Southern Africa, whom she treated to a special Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba session on the eve of the Regional World Children’s Day commemorations in Victoria Falls.

The children were from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

World Children’s Day is commemorated annually on November 20.

Dr Mnangagwa, who has a passion for the welfare and empowerment of children, treated the children to a dinner, golf and chess tournaments, and games, showing her boundless love and quest to contribute to the development of responsible citizens for the continent and the world.

Ambassadors, UNICEF representatives, Government ministers and Permanent Secretaries from Zimbabwe and other countries were present in the Nhanga and Gota to impart to the children valuable lessons for the future.

Traditional chiefs and their spouses were also present.

Boys and girls were first taught separately, before the First Lady later addressed a combined session for the children to tackle universal challenges that affect children.

While in the Nhanga, the mother of the nation said: “Today we are all mothers and aunties and we are going to talk to the girl child. You are from different countries, but you are all my children, and I love you. It’s going to be an interactive session. We want to bring up a well-mannered girl who will be a dignified mother of tomorrow. I am not saying you should rush into marriage, no, you must wait until the time is ripe and after finishing education,” she said.

“Today’s girls are walking in the nude, prioritising pool parties and vuzu parties. If you do that, you embarrass us as your mothers because as women we are the same. Time waits for no man and please use it wisely so that you will not regret it in future. Do not mix love affairs and education; concentrate on your studies. These boys who are luring you are still in school and have nothing to their name and are still being bought things like undergarments by parents and you will be many around the boys who will be after fun and not marriage. Do not rush to get married.”

Marriage, Dr Mnangagwa emphasised, is not an achievement.

“Your profession is your first husband, my children. As a girl child, you should be close to your mother, while boys will be closer to their fathers so that parents now and then get time to sit down and teach you life lessons. Parents should be role models to their children. Work hard, my children, and make your parents proud. Next week (this week), I am going to graduate at my age with a PhD. I am doing this as a message to put across to you that education has no limits; education knows no age. I want to inspire you all. It needs dedication and commitment to succeed in life. My girls, education is key; take it seriously because we do not want to see children doing things that affect their studies. Treasure your virginity because once lost, it can never be regained.”

The mother of the nation highlighted the dangers of early sexual relationships, such as diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

“My girls, you should lock and give me the keys,” she said to applause and laughter.

She implored the children to perform household chores.

“Are you helping with chores at home?” she asked, and the children all responded in the affirmative.

When asked which ones, the children said cooking, cleaning the house, washing laundry, washing plates and ironing, among others.

Amai Mnangagwa took time to teach the children on household chores and warned them against leaving all chores to househelps.

She also touched on personal and menstrual hygiene.

She taught the girls on good menstrual hygiene.

The First Lady invited other women present to also address the children.

Namibian Minister of Gender and Child Welfare Mrs Doreen Sioka shared her country’s experience and hammered on Amai Mnangagwa’s call for the need for children to abstain from sexual activities before the time was ripe.

“I really appreciate the opportunity I have been given to talk to young girls from many countries. Thank you, Amai, for this educative programme. In Namibia, we have got a policy that wherever a girl child gets pregnant, they stay in school until two to three weeks before they go home and deliver and come again to school. I try by all means as Minister of Gender and Child Welfare to make sure that all children need to be serious, because I had a lot of schoolgirls getting pregnant and some of them terminate pregnancy while others give birth and dump the innocent souls. That child tomorrow may become a president. Is this right, my girls? Amai was telling you that you should stay away from boys until the time is right. Never rush for sex. It’s a dangerous game for the girl child or boy child. Stop that. As mothers, we look at you; you are flowers and you are so dear to us. Learn to say no to men who want to disturb you and your studies,” she warned.

Malawi’s Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Mrs Jean Muonawuza Sendeza praised Dr Mnangagwa for her educative programme.

“Amai, we appreciate your programme, which is helping to mould our children. This is a privilege to you my children to have a mother who is concerned about your welfare and upbringing. In Malawi, the children talk of their rights. However, apart from rights, they should be responsible children and not abuse the rights. You should be respectful children. You should lock, like what Amai said, and finish school before you even think of marriage,” she said.

United Nations Children’s Fund regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa Etleva Kadilli said the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme was important for the development and empowerment of children.

“It is important for your development, it is important for community development, it is important for the national development of the country, it is important for the empowerment of society, for the region, for the continent and for the world. The importance of empowering you is for you to pursue your education. Your Excellency, the First Lady, we are happy here that the children themselves have been talking a lot about education and, through your teachings, they now understand the importance of education. This coming together to talk about the importance of education, the importance of empowerment shows your commitment towards the protection of children,” she said.

A chief’s wife, Mrs Agnes Dingani, said she was pained by the surge in child marriages and implored girls to wait until the time was ripe before experimenting with motherhood.

“As a grandmother, I am pained by girls who rush into marriage. You will not be able to look after yourselves, and what about the child? That is when you will be burdening your mothers and us grandmothers. You are not yet experienced on love, so stay away. At your ages, you are rushing to sugar daddies; please, stay away from them — they will spoil your future. I did not advance my education during my time due to various reasons, but you should be grateful for the opportunity to be in school. Utilise this chance well. Look after yourselves and concentrate on your education,” she said.

Botswana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Sarah Sithabilie Molosiwa told the children to embrace the valuable teachings they were being given.

“Amai has spoken on the importance of schooling. Amai, you have inspired me and I promise you next week I am going to start my PhD,” she said in jest.

“I will talk about character. All that has been said by Amai and other speakers depends on character. For you to succeed in life, you should have good character. What is character?” she asked.

In response, a learner said: “These are certain standards you set for yourself that define you. These standards determine who you will be in life.”

Ambassador Molosiwa asked as to what can be called good character and the children said being respectful, good manners, trustworthy, God fearing and decent dressing.

The speaker added: “You should not talk back to your parents or teachers when they are correcting you. Obedience is important. You should work like it all depends on you; you should study hard as if it all depends on you; pray as if it all depends on God. Prayer and hard work take you far. Refrain from indiscipline. The way you dress defines your character,” she said.

During a question-and-answer segment, a child said: “Thank you, Amai, for this programme. If I have already started having sexual relations, how can I rectify it? How can I stop?”

In response, Dr Mnangagwa said: “Lock and key is the solution. There are instances of rape that might happen, report perpetrators. Don’t open your legs to men; it will destroy you. Have power to say no — a strong no, so that he will not come back to you again. Never think about sexual relations before time, pursue your studies first. Don’t make yourself so cheap. You are very expensive. Say ‘I’m expensive’”.

And the girls shouted: “I am expensive!”

Yet another learner said: “In most times, victims of GBV (gender-based violence) are not fully empowered. My request is that countries should fully help, support and empower them, including us children.”

The First Lady spoke about how she protects and fully empowers victims of GBV.

She spoke about her National Gender-Based Violence toll-free line 575 and how, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she is empowering GBV victims through counselling and self-help projects.

The learners sought to know what could be done about parents who were turning their children into sex workers to fend for the family.

In response, Dr Mnangagwa said: “That’s very bad; we will not accept that. You are not a sex toy to fend for the family. You need to report to the police and counsellors so that they talk to them. There should be some safe houses where you can be taken to. Like here in Zimbabwe, we have the Department of Social Welfare that will look into that so that you are taken to a safe home. You will be taken care of. We also have the police Victim- Friendly Unit where your parents will be talked to on how they should take care of you.”

Another girl from Botswana sought to know the strategies to deal with girl child issues.

Dr Mnangagwa said: “There are already good strategies. There are no new strategies at all. Listen to what you are being told today. Those are the strategies. We are saying you help us by listening, by respecting, by being in it and by doing what we are teaching you. The issue is on respecting yourself and your body. Just listen and adhere to what you are being taught.”

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia Mrs Charity Charamba said it was critical to evaluate how strategies have assisted in the past.

“The biggest strategy is what Amai has told you and that is to lock it up and keep the keys somewhere safe.”

A learner added: “Love yourself, that’s the main strategy. Also let’s talk to teen mothers. Their experiences will teach us.”

Dr Mnangagwa said bringing teenage mothers to speak was a good strategy.

“If I bring them, you will feel sorry for them. I have given them projects for them to take care of themselves and their children. I also gave them options to go back to school, but some refused and others went back. Some prefer to do projects and fend for their kids. Love yourselves before you are loved by someone. The love from someone isn’t genuine.”

Mwale from Zambia shared her story.

“I come from a broken home. What can I do? I’m traumatised. Most people who are committing suicide are doing so because of trauma. What can a girl child who has been traumatised do? It is affecting my education.”

In response, the First Lady said: “We have October 10 (World Mental Health Day) to talk about mental health issues. They are affecting all countries. The main cause is GBV, among others. Mental health is everywhere and is real. Learn to confide in doctors, the elderly, nurses, councellors, chiefs’ wives, church leaders before you think of suicide. We are also here for you. Talk to the First Lady; she can come up with programmes to address such problems. That’s a sorrowful situation at your age.”

Another learner from Mozambique asked if there should not be a balance between boys and girls in terms of gender balance.

In response, Dr Mnangagwa said: “We are saying a child is a child. I have the boys’ camp, where I take them to the bush and teach them how to cook, wash, iron, clean and then we go for sports. I also have the girls’ camp and every child has a responsibility in the home. When I take them for the camp, they like it so much. At first, boys were not used to cutting cabbages; they acted as if they were cutting a goat’s head. The house chores are done by everybody, my child, not just by girls.”

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera told the learners never to take for granted the lessons they were being given.

“Sometimes you do not even get anyone to be there for you or even being able to tell you what to do, so what Her Excellency is doing, don’t take it for granted. Whatever she is telling you, she is doing it for the best of your future. She has already done her part, she has already been there and done everything, so all you need to do is for you to listen because life is what you make it. I want to tell you something: Integrity is where you are able to do something without being watched. Right now, Her Excellency has done her part, she has told you what to do, so it is now up to you to be responsible enough to listen to what she says. So, girls, this is the opportunity, go home, reflect on it and say this is what Her Excellency said. Learn from it, live in it so that you can achieve what you want to be,” she said.

“If you want to become the best, do not expect that someone is going to come next door and tell you whatever you want to do. It is you who initiates you to be what you want to be. Let me tell you something, besides me being an orphan at a very young age, I said to myself I used to stay in people’s houses and one thing that I will do is I will work hard. You need to work hard because if you work hard you are going to be able to achieve.”

Youth from different countries present during Gota were taught to use ICT responsibly.

They were told technological gadgets such as smartphones were turning many teenagers into promiscuity.

The subject of drug abuse was topical among young boys who were taught on dangers of engaging in drugs.

Chiefs and elders narrated the lives they lived before, like getting to swim with girls, they respected each other and no teenage pregnancies could arise out of the time they spent with the girls.

Gota, they said, was a platform used back then which is no longer being followed in today’s lifestyles.

They thanked Amai Mnangagwa for reviving the concept.

The boys were taught a lot of things expected of them.

They were also taught personal hygiene.

Representing boys, Denis Kalokoni from Zambia unpacked the lessons learnt in Gota.

“Boys should be paying attention in school and promoting learning and shouldn’t be involved in any way in substance abuse and have sexual relationships before the time is right. Your Excellency, to maybe dig deeper into this issue, we discussed and found out that many boys are involved in intimate relationships, which are leading to most of the boys dropping out of school and losing focus and concentration. It was emphasised that boys should focus on education to attain their goals in life. As for each and every one that we are seeing here, I am sure they abstained from all these things to reach this far and they should be an example to us so that us boys and young people we abstain from those activities for our future to be as bright as theirs. Boys should have good morals and children should be empathetic and patriotic in knowing our country’s constitution,” he said.

Among his points, he urged his peers to always put God first in all they do, to respect their country’s norms and values and not to be influenced by Western cultures.

Addressing a combined gathering of boys and girls, Amai Mnangagwa enjoined them to keep the teachings close to their hearts.

“Tonight is not just about dinner and speeches; this evening is about you and your incredible potential as children. Imagine a moment, a world bursting with progress, creativity and kindness, all created by your wonderful minds and brave hearts. That world is not just a dream; it is a reality waiting for you to shape it.

“One of the most important lessons I want to share with you tonight is the value of discipline. Discipline is like a magic key. It helps you to unlock your potential and achieve your dreams. Just like how a tree grows stronger when it is cared for and given the right nutrients, you can grow into remarkable individuals when you practise discipline in your daily lives. Think about it when you set a goal, whether it is mastering a new skill, excelling in your studies. Discipline is what keeps you on that path. It encourages you to stay focused, put in the effort and rise above challenges. Remember, every great leader, inventor and artist started just like you, with a dream and determination to make it come true,” she said to applause.

The mother of the nation urged the children to be resilient and never give up in the face of obstacles.

Hard work, she said, goes hand-in-hand with resilience.

“Nothing worth having comes easy, whether it is studying for that important exam or training for a sports competition, hard work is what determines your destiny.

Another important value is obedience.

“Obedience is not just about following rules, it entails respecting your parents, teachers and community. They are your guides, helping you navigate through life. When you listen and obey, you show that you value their wisdom and care. Respecting authority figures opens doors to learning and growth. It allows you to build strong relationships based on trust and understanding. And as you grow, that respect will lead to a community that thrives on cooperation and harmony,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa spelt out the need for children to focus on priorities.

She said she aims to be instrumental in fostering environments where children can learn and thrive.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to embrace indigenous parenting approaches that incorporate cultural, communal, collective and familial perspectives. These are deeply rooted in sacred African traditions and spiritual beliefs, all couched within the Ubuntu/Hunhu philosophical ethos.

“I am particularly excited with the question-and-answer sessions we had this evening known as Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba, which we have witnessed tonight. This programme celebrates the growth and resilience of boys and girls who have benefitted from enhanced guidance and counselling sessions. It provides an interactive, engaging and inclusive platform for students, parents, teachers and the community to come together and celebrate the achievements and personal development of our young individuals,” she said.

She said she uses the cultural approach so that children know their bodies, their reproductive systems and repercussions associated with misuse of those systems, expected behavioural tenets, hygiene, school concentration, as well as the effects of unwanted pregnancies as hindrances to their attainment of education.

“I am also deeply committed to ensuring that every child is safeguarded. We have successfully advocated against early child marriages, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to enjoy their childhood and pursue their dreams without fear or pressure. Remember, each one of you is special and has the potential to make a difference in the world. Believe in yourself, stay disciplined, be resilient, work hard, obey your elders and focus on your priorities. Together we can build a brighter future for all.”

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo praised the First Lady for the life-changing programme.

“I want to thank you, Amai, for initiating this programme. The children will not return to their provinces and countries the same as they have learnt a lot. This programme helps to shape the children’s future,” he said.

Ms Kadilli also showered the First Lady with praises for her life-transforming interventions.

“The programme teaches mutual cooperation and respect for each other as the basis for enhancing all human rights. Since then, we gather every year around November to celebrate the signing of the convention on the child by all member states. I would like to start by addressing Her Excellency, the First Lady of Zimbabwe. Your Excellency, Zimbabwe must be commended on its progress towards education and its forward-looking early learning policy prioritising critical foundation learning and early childhood development. I also commend your work as a leading voice for women, girls and behaviour change issues. Zimbabwe has put a lot of effort to improve the health system and HIV prevention on women and girls. This is vital work,” she said.

Joseph Kwaramba, who has a disability, thanked the First Lady for her unlimited love and care for everyone, including the disabled community.

Foreign learners who graced the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba session counted their Zimbabwean peers as blessed to have a First Lady who is so proactive.

“We may be saying as children we want our rights respected, but at the end of the day, these become meaningless if not accompanied by good morals. Amai Mnangagwa gave us wise counsel and touched on basically everything, from dressing to morals and social conduct. It was actually a blessing to have been part of the session,” said Lesego Mufethu.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Joseph Kabwela of Malawi.

“The trip here yielded a lot of positive lessons for me and my peers as I learnt a lot about how to behave and concentrate on my studies. I learnt many things that I had not learnt in my home country. We were warned about sexual immorality and the dangers of dabbling in drugs. The teachings we received as a result of Dr Mnangagwa were superb and I salute her for this,” he said with a smile.

Benjamin Shikonda from Namibia said he had also reaped a huge dividend from the First Lady’s teachings.

“The First Lady of Zimbabwe is well-meaning and cares for us children. She wants us to grow into morally upright children. She taught us a lot through the programme and about the need to desist from gender-based violence, which only brought about discrimination and resulted in lack of respect for one another. The First Lady taught us to use our hands and be helpful to our parents and members of the community. She also stressed the need for us to take our studies seriously so that we grow into responsible citizens. I had never attended such an educative programme like this one and I cannot wait to share with others back home what I learnt in Zimbabwe. The First Lady of Zimbabwe is a great mother,” he said.

Amai Mnangagwa handed over goodies to the children and in addition girls were given reusable sanitary pads.

Those who excelled in golf and chess tournaments, which had been played earlier, received medals, shields and lots of prizes, courtesy of Amai Mnangagwa.