Source: Driver charged after 8 congregants killed in crash – herald

Fairness Moyana in HWANGE

POLICE in Hwange have arrested the driver of the Toyota Noah involved in Saturday’s fatal road accident at Deka Bridge, killing eight Roman Catholic congregants.

The driver, Fanuel Mathe, who survived the crash, has been charged with culpable homicide and is assisting police with investigations into the incident.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash were continuing.

“I confirm that he has been charged with culpable homicide.

“The investigations involve the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and Police Traffic,” said Insp Banda.

Mathe is expected to appear in court soon. The accident occurred at around 7am last Saturday along Deka Road near Hwange when the vehicle reportedly lost control while crossing the bridge and plunged into Deka River,

It was carrying 13 congregants returning from an all-night prayer vigil.

Police said the eight victims died after the vehicle was submerged under water. Five survivors were rescued and taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the congregants were travelling from Makwa to Hwange after attending a Roman Catholic Church gathering at St John’s Mission.

“The vehicle appeared to lose control in the middle of the bridge before plunging into the river,” said one eyewitness.

Emergency rescue teams from Hwange Colliery Company, Zimbabwe Power Company and the Hwange Local Board quickly responded to the accident.

Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle may have suffered brake failure.

In a condolence message, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Roman Catholic Church, the families of the deceased, and the entire Hwange community during this time of immense grief.

“We mourn with you. The loss of these eight lives, taken so suddenly while in the service of their faith, is a tragedy that diminishes us all.”

Minister Moyo said the Civil Protection Committee had been directed to coordinate support for the bereaved families and survivors.

Acting District Civil Protection Committee chairperson Mr Simbarashe Kayela said authorities activated emergency response systems immediately after the accident.

“We have begun coordinating responses following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight people. We are mobilising resources to assist the bereaved families,” said Mr Kayela.

He added that officials would also visit survivors admitted at Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hwange has declared three days of mourning from yesterday to tomorrow in honour of the deceased congregants.

In a notice to the church, Bishop Father Raphael Ncube said all masses during the mourning period would be dedicated to the departed congregants.