Source: Resilience of local products hailed – herald

Obey Musiwa

Herald Reporter

THE growing resilience and competitiveness of local brands is steadily transforming retail shelves, creating jobs and strengthening consumer confidence as Zimbabwe advances towards Vision 2030, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi said recently.

Speaking at the 2026 ZimBrands Awards last Friday, Deputy Minister Modi said the performance of local brands reflects determination and innovation within the industrial sector, despite operating in a challenging economic environment characterised by geopolitical tensions.

“The increase in shelf space occupied by local goods, from around 10 percent to over 60 percent, is a remarkable achievement. It reflects growing confidence in Zimbabwean products and shows that our industries are capable of competing effectively,” he said.

Deputy Minister Modi said the growth of local brands was closely aligned with national development goals under the National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030, which place industrialisation at the centre of economic transformation.

The National Industrial Development Policy 2 provided a clear framework for boosting industrial capacity, improving value addition and expanding competitiveness in both regional and international markets.

“Our shared goal is to build an industrial sector that is productive, modern, and able to drive sustainable development,” he said.

The ZimBrands Awards remained credible because they were grounded in consumer experiences, making them a true reflection of market performance and brand quality, he said. The brands being recognised had distinguished themselves through consistency, innovation and strong customer focus in a competitive marketplace.

Local companies were encouraged to continue innovating and improving standards, while taking advantage of opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to expand their markets beyond Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean brands must continue to innovate, improve standards, and remain responsive to market demands,” said Deputy Minister Modi.

“Government alone cannot deliver industrial transformation, he said, stressing the need for strong partnerships between the public sector, private sector, financial institutions, development partners and consumers to sustain growth and competitiveness.”