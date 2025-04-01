Driver loses kombi to thief

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

A kombi driver and his conductor lost their vehicle to a thief at a service station after leaving the keys in the ignition while they went to buy food, a court has heard.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

The incident occurred on March 17 at around 8 pm. Edmore Charinda (42), who was employed as a driver by Albert Nahimana, was with his conductor, Bernard Nyamata.

The two were on their way to the Simon Vengai Muzenda Rank in Harare’s CBD to load passengers heading to Hatcliffe in a white Toyota Hiace.

Upon arriving at the Engen Service Station opposite the rank, Charinda left the conductor seated in the kombi and went to buy for food, leaving the vehicle’s keys in the ignition.

Boneyem Mafumo (44) took advantage of the situation, got into the vehicle, started it and drove off.

When Charinda and Nyamata returned, they discovered that the kombi was gone. They started looking for it and after failing to locate it, they reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Roadport base.