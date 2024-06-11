Source: Drug abuse fuelling GBV cases -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has blamed the increase in cases of gender-based violence (GBV) on drug and substance abuse, amid reports that the scourge is also threatening gender equality in the country.

Speaking during an anti-drug and substance abuse campaign held in Bulawayo recently, ZGC Matabeleland regional co-ordinator Dalubuhle Sibanda said drug abuse had become a systemic barrier to gender equality.

“We are complementing efforts done by stakeholders in trying to fight abuse because sometimes drug abuse could be an underlying effect that could also be fuelling GBV or it could be a result of GBV,” Sibanda said.

“This is seen in cases where husbands abuse their wives when they are drunk or ladies who are raped after their drinks are spiked so that they lose consciousness.”

Sport, Recreation and Arts ministry administrator Jasmine Abraham said the ministry was tackling substance abuse through youth empowerment and working with the community.

“We are empowering youth through skills training and we are giving loans through Empower Bank. We also help them to formalise their businesses through the Zimbabwe Youth Council,” Abraham said.

“We want to work with the community, which can help us to try and reduce the demand because they know where the (children) are getting drugs. We want to stop the youth from taking drugs.”