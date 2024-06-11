Source: Teacher bashes ex-wife to death –Newsday Zimbabwe

Forty-seven-year-old Nyasha Muchembere was apprehended while hiding in the bush after committing the heinous crime.

A PRIMARY school teacher at Nyamatikiti in Rushinga, Mt Darwin, has been arrested after he allegedly bashed his estranged wife to death following a domestic dispute last Friday.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a murder case in Rushinga, where a primary school teacher allegedly assaulted his wife, who was a secondary teacher, to death in a domestic dispute,” he said.

Allegations are that Muchembere, who was barred by the courts from visiting his ex-wife though a protection order, went to see the now deceased, Christina Bhaureni (46), and the two reportedly had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.”

Mundembe said Muchembere went back to his house and came back after a few hours holding a screw driver.

He said when Muchembere knocked on the window, Bhaureni peeped through the window and saw him holding a screw driver, she screamed for help and he disappeared.

Muchembere reportedly came back with a log before he dragged his ex-wife outside the house and struck her on the head.

Mundembe said Muchembere continued assaulting Bhaureni before she lost consciousness and he fled the scene.

The couple’s daughter, who was cooking, reportedly discovered that her mother had been murdered and filed a police report.

The police went to the scene along with their dogs and searched for Muchembere, whom they caught hiding in the bush.