Drug dealers get smart to evade cops 

On the same day, CID Chivhu detectives arrested Learnmore Nyagumbo (33), Makuwerere James Nyagumbo (31), and Courage Chenzara (20) for unlawfully cultivating seven cannabis plants at Plot 24 Vergnoek Farm, Featherstone.

Crime Reporter

To evade detection and arrest, drug dealers are now using plastic bucket containers to transport their illicit substances in buses, recent investigations have revealed.

This follows a series of police interceptions along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, resulting in multiple arrests.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed these operations, emphasising the commitment to combat drug trafficking.

“On January 3, 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Beitbridge acted on received information and arrested Fainurse Chitanga, aged 37, and Prosper Chitanga, aged 38. They were found in unlawful possession of approximately 7 kilogrammes of dagga, stashed in three plastic buckets in the boot of a Makwenda bus. The bus was intercepted at the Masvingo turn-off,” he said.

On the same day, CID Chivhu detectives arrested Learnmore Nyagumbo (33), Makuwerere James Nyagumbo (31), and Courage Chenzara (20) for unlawfully cultivating seven cannabis plants at Plot 24 Vergnoek Farm, Featherstone.

In another incident, police apprehended Peter Zambara (40) at High Glen Bus Terminus, Harare. He had 300 bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup after collecting them from a cross-border bus, Crestlink Motors.

In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested seven dealers in Magunje and Gokwe, recovering over 400kg of mbanje (cannabis). Some suspects have already appeared in court, while others are still assisting with investigations.

“Police acted on received information and arrested Stewart Nyamufarira (29), Fungai Chinoripi (37), Godfrey Nyamufarira (52), Pearcious Nyamufarira (19), and Tasiyana Zingore (48) at Nyamufarira Village for illegal possession of 333.5 kg of mbanje.”

In a separate Gokwe incident, police arrested Rosemary Siangumbule (47) and Quean Siajame (36) for illegal possession of four 20-liter buckets and a half plastic bag of prepared mbanje.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the national committee on the elimination of drugs and substance abuse, we will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers across the country.”

The public is encouraged to provide information about drug trafficking through the national complaints desk at (24) 2703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712800197.

In 2023, Government allocated funds to support efforts against drug and substance abuse. President Mnangagwa established an inter-ministerial taskforce to address this ongoing issue, recognising the threat it poses to achieving Vision 2030.