Cattle herder’s rape trial deferred 

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

The trial of Mickson Ncube, a 25-year-old cattle herder from the Tshinvhazwimi area under Chief Tshitaudze in Beitbridge, has been postponed to January 13.

Ncube is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, a Form Two learner, who was left in his custody on New Year’s Eve.

Ncube is charged with raping the complainant at knife-point. On December 31, the victim and her younger brother were left in his care by their mother, who had gone to Beitbridge town and did not return as expected.

According to the prosecution, Ncube allegedly woke the girl later that night, caressing her, which prompted her to scream for help. He then threatened her with a kitchen knife, preventing her from calling for assistance.

Ncube reportedly took the victim outside, where he encountered her younger brother, whom he also threatened with the knife before dragging the complainant to a nearby bush, where the alleged rape occurred.

Following the assault, Ncube ordered the girl to return home. Upon her arrival, she informed her mother about the incident via phone. A police report was made, leading to Ncube’s swift arrest.

This incident comes shortly after another cattle herder from Gwanda was sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl.

In a separate case, a 36-year-old man from Musane in Beitbridge was sentenced to 15 years for raping a 22-year-old neighbour at knife-point.

The postponement of Ncube’s trial was necessitated by his request for additional time to secure legal representation.

The case will now proceed on January 13 as the court continues to address serious allegations of sexual violence in the region.