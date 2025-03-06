Source: Drunk Gweru woman in custody for public violence – The Southern Eye

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman from Gweru had been remanded in custody for assaulting a fellow patron with a beer bottle at a local drinking spot following a misunderstanding.

The woman, Melody Mandega, appeared at the Gweru Magistrates Court to answer to a charge of assault after she attacked Josiah Chigumba (53) at Diamond Plate Nightclub in the Midlands capital on February 5.

The incident occurred at around 1am when Mandega, a patron at the nightclub, struck Chigumba once on the head with a beer bottle.

The assault followed an argument over Mandega’s insistence on buying beer after the club had closed.

Mandega, who is unemployed and of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to today.