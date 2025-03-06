Source: 2 in soup for prison escape – The Southern Eye

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo has been slapped with an four years imprisonment after he escaped from prison.

The suspect, Brian Ndlovu, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Abednico Ncube to answer to a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

He was sentenced to four years.

Tatenda Chinembiri, a prison officer, testified in court that Ndlovu disappeared into a bush after escaping from Dhokothela Farm Prison in Nyamandlovu.

The court was told that on February 11, Ndlovu was working at the fields together with other inmates under guard.

Ndlovu then sneaked away and disappeared into a nearby bush.

He was apprehended by villagers while selling a wheelbarrow, shovels and two buckets he had stolen.

In a similar case, 40-year-old Ian Nyoni from Lupane, who was serving a sentence at Anju Prison in Nyamandlovu, has been also been slapped with four-year jail term for committing a similar offence.

The court was told that on February 9, Nyoni was watering plants with other prison inmates at the prison fields under guard.

He requested to go and fetch firewood in a nearby bush and disappeared.

A report was made to the police, leading to his re-arrest.