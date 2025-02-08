Duo arrested for defrauding car importers of US$20k

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Two Beitbridge-based customs clearing agents, Lloyd Mawadze (36) and Lauren Mawadze (32), have been arrested for allegedly defrauding vehicle importers of nearly US$20 000 over two years, going on the run after each fraud and theft case.

They were tracked down recently in Beitbridge district after a series of investigations.

The two reportedly used their positions to receive funds from unsuspecting car importers, promising to facilitate the import of vehicles from South Africa. Instead, they would disappear with the money, leaving their victims empty-handed.

The pair is alleged to have duped four victims of R81 500, US$11 700, and Z$17,5 million in 2023 and 2024.

Represented by Mr Muchiwande Sithole of F Chauke and Associates, they denied charges of fraud and theft of trust property when they appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba. Both were remanded in custody until February 11.

Prosecutor Mr Tawanda Chigavazira said that in August 2023, the Mawadze duo started their criminal career by allegedly swindling Harare resident Tendai Tshuma of US$600 and Z$17,5 million, claiming the funds would cover import duty for a Ford Ranger single cab. After receiving the money, they vanished.

In another instance, the two allegedly took US$4 100 from Tendai Tobias Bonga, who had enlisted their services to pay import duty for a Mercedes-Benz C180. They disappeared after receiving the money.

In January 2024, they purportedly conned Tinashe Kutsukutsa out of US$7 000 intended for buying a car and paying duty.