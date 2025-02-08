President Ruto calls for unified action to resolve DRC conflict

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Kenyan President William Ruto has called for urgent, collective, and sustained action to address the ongoing security crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), emphasising the need for diplomatic solutions over military intervention.

Speaking at the historic joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Dar es Salaam, President Ruto expressed deep concern over the prolonged conflict, which has devastated the DRC for over two decades.

He commended Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for hosting the summit, underscoring the importance of regional collaboration in resolving the crisis.

“We find ourselves standing face to face with a grave security, diplomatic, and humanitarian crisis in the DRC, a situation that demands our immediate, collective, and sustained attention,” he said.

He highlighted the immense toll the conflict has taken on the DRC, including mass displacement, loss of life, and economic setbacks.

The recent escalation of violence in Goma and surrounding areas, he warned, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action.

President Ruto called on all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, emphasising that military action alone will not bring a lasting solution.

He specifically urged the M23 rebel group to halt further advancements and called on the armed forces of the DRC to refrain from retaliatory measures.

“An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement,” said President Ruto.

He reaffirmed the commitment of EAC and SADC to the principles of territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence. Additionally, he condemned attacks on diplomatic missions, civilians, and peacekeepers, calling such acts a violation of international law.