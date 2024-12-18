Duo charged with robbery of over US$33 000

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Darlington Chihwai (38) and Shame Mazhambe (40), both of Chitungwiza, appeared in the Harare Magistrates Court on robbery charges and were told by Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa that only the High Court could grant bail for such a serious crime.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Two of the gang members, who robbed Organic Africa Company of US$33 900 last month, have been arrested and remanded in custody to December 30.

Darlington Chihwai (38) and Shame Mazhambe (40), both of Chitungwiza, appeared in the Harare Magistrates Court on robbery charges and were told by Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa that only the High Court could grant bail for such a serious crime.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti allegeed that on November 29, Chihwai and Mazhambe, along with accomplices who are still at large, raided Organic Africa Company at 2 Doon Road in Vainona, Harare.

Wielding pistols, the gang allegedly scaled the pre-cast wall to gain entry and confronted the overnight security guard, Petros Dhlogo, at gunpoint.

They tied Dhlogo’s hands and legs with electric cables before breaking into the offices. They used grinders to cut open a cash safe, stealing US$33 900 in cash.

In addition, they ransacked the offices, taking two HP Silver laptops, an iPhone 15 charger, and four bottles of wine, before fleeing.

The total value of the stolen items, including the cash, is estimated at US$36 205. Authorities have since recovered US$10 200 during their investigation.

Police continue to search for the remaining members of the gang.