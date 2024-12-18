Hunt for Mukuru agency robbers on 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The incident occurred around 9.39am when the gang, armed with pistols, arrived in a black Toyota Mark X, parked in front of the agency located inside a pharmacy, and brandished their firearms.

Crime Reporter

Police are actively searching for a gang of robbers that targeted a Mukuru Money Transfer agency at Makomva Shopping Centre in Glen View, Harare, on Monday morning and made off with over US$2 700 and R2 350.

The incident occurred around 9.39am when the gang, armed with pistols, arrived in a black Toyota Mark X, parked in front of the agency located inside a pharmacy, and brandished their firearms.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were underway.

He urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

“We are still conducting investigations and appealing to anyone with information that might assist us in arresting the suspects,” he said.

During the robbery, the gang held an agency worker hostage while they looted the cash.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers fired shots into the air as they fled, causing panic among shoppers.

It is believed the robbers conducted surveillance earlier in the day, waiting for a security company to deliver the cash.

When the cash arrived, they attacked a teller and a customer who had just withdrawn about US$950.

The robbers then stole US$1 839 and R2350 from the teller before making good their escape.

A team of detectives from CID Homicide and other departments was dispatched to the scene to begin investigations.

In Harare, police are also investigating an unlawful entry and theft case that took place on December 13, at a residence on Abyone Drive, Newlands.

An unknown suspect broke into the house and stole a cash box containing US$20 000 and a laptop.

Police in Marondera are looking into another case of unlawful entry and theft at Rakodzi Estate.

On December 12, unknown suspects broke through the main entrance door and stole firearms, including a Farbam shotgun, Brno shotgun, and BSA rifle, while the owner was away in Harare.