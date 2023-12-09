Source: Duo dies in Filabusi mine collapse – The Southern Eye

The deceased were identified as Nobert Banhu (24) and Naison Moyo (31), under Chief Skhobokhobo, Nkayi.

TWO men who were hired to erect a perimeter fence at a mine in Filabusi before sneaking into the shaft to steal gold ore died after being trapped underground.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday confirmed the incident that occurred at Insiza Mine.

“I can confirm that I received a report on an incident in Insiza Mine in Filabusi. The circumstances are that on December 4, the two deceased with other mine workers spent the whole day fencing the mine,” she said.

“It is reported that during the night the deceased connived to steal gold ore from the mine and entered the shaft. A security guard who was doing routine checks realised that one of the mineshafts had collapsed.

The security guard alerted other mine workers who then retrieved the bodies.