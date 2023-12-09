Source: BCC gets govt nod to recruit – The Southern Eye

Staff shortages had negatively affected council operations, with the health and fire services departments being the most affected.

GOVERNMENT has given Bulawayo City Council (BCC) the greenlight to recruit 500 workers to be deployed in various departments to improve service delivery.

The local authority has over the years been hamstrung by a government blanket freeze on recruitment.

Reports indicate that city health services director Edwin Sibanda revealed that clinics were operating with staffing levels below 52 and 62%, against a normal staff complement of 190 nurses.

The health services department has been hard hit by the mass exodus of personnel to greener pastures, especially to the United Kingdom.

In a letter directed to town clerk Christopher Dube on December 1, Local Government and Public Works secretary Kudakwashe Chakabva said the new additions will strengthen the council’s employment count.

“The minister has approved your request to recruit five hundred staff for the fiscal year 2023. In view of the above, the ministry believes these new additions will strengthen council’s employee count and equally enhance service delivery,’’ he said.