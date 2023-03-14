Source: Duo in court for murdering taxi driver | The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Two men appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday for allegedly murdering a taxi driver whom they hired to ferry them to Waterfalls by stabbing him twice on the head with a knife before pushing him out of the moving vehicle.

Azion Kosiwe and Cephas Rice appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing murder charges and were told only the High Court could consider bail. They were remanded in custody to March 24 for their next routine remand.

The State alleged that on February 27, at around 10 pm, Kosiwe, and Rice together with alleged accomplices Finity Rice and Madzibaba NFPK, who are still at large, hired Josphat Ruzvidzo along Fidel Castro Road in central Harare to take them to Uplands, Waterfalls.

Mr Ruzvidzo was using his silver Toyota Wish as a pirate taxi from town to Waterfalls.

The court heard that upon reaching the Musasa area, the gang stabbed him twice on the head with an okapi knife and then removed the motor vehicle’s front passenger seat belts and tied his hands to his back and legs.

The gang stole his two cell phones, HP laptop, and cash although the amount is unknown.

One of the killers took over the wheels and drove towards Simon Mazorodze Road.

They then pushed Mr Ruzvidzo out of the moving vehicle at an unnamed road behind Zim-meal off Simon Mazorodze Road, Harare which resulted in him sustaining further serious injuries and he later died from these.

The gang later dumped the car along Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana roundabout.

Investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of Kosiwe at his home who then implicated Rice who got subsequently arrested after being lured by his friend to visit him at his house.

On Thursday last week, both accused persons freely and voluntarily made some indications while being photographed showing how they committed the offence together with their accomplices.

The total value stolen is yet to be ascertained.