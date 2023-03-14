Source: Zim to introduce hole drilling machines for Pfumvudza project | The Herald

Modern hole-drilling machines

Small-scale farmers will soon be using fuel-powered hole-drilling machines in a move expected to boost the Pfumvudza model as the Government uplifts them from poverty to prosperity.

The modern hole-drilling machines are set to be unveiled in the country in the near future under the philosophy of self-sufficiency in food production.

Currently, the Government is installing solar-powered boreholes in 35 000 villages around the country.

Speaking during a field day held at his Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe last Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the government had embraced the use of modern technology in agriculture and will distribute hole drilling machines to boost the Pfumvudza farming model.

He said traditional leaders should urge their subjects to embrace science and technology farming in order for the country to be self-sufficient in food.

“We give you free inputs under the Pfumvudza model. We have just discovered now, instead of digging holes, the Minister of Agriculture says there is an instrument which digs holes for you.

“In a year or two, we should be distributing these, so that instead of you digging you just walk, press a button, and the hole is dug. This is science and technology.

“We will uplift the ordinary household at that level from poverty to prosperity. They must have enough food and surplus,” he said.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, had a program of installing solar-powered boreholes in rural communities, with an initial target of 35 000 villages.

“We have decided in buying 100 000 bricks so that every single village in this country in two years there is a solar-powered borehole, and the program has already begun.

“Our women, young people instead of loitering in town, they can now create products in the countryside because electricity, water and solar is now being provided,” he said. – New Ziana