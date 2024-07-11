Source: Dynamos players return to training –Newsday Zimbabwe

DYNAMOS players returned to training yesterday after a week of turmoil in their camp, although their weekend blockbuster clash against Highlanders remains in danger.

DYNAMOS players returned to training yesterday after a week of turmoil in their camp, although their weekend blockbuster clash against Highlanders remains in danger.

Players downed tools since last week Thursday in protest over outstanding bonuses and signing-on fees.

However, normalcy returned to their camp yesterday, with players agreeing to train after reaching an agreement with the club.

A player, who spoke to NeswDay Sport, said they agreed to return to training after the club committed to settle what it owed them before the end of day yesterday.

The players vowed to abscond training tomorrow morning and boycott the Sunday match against Highlanders, which is set for Rufaro Stadium, if the payments are not made.

“We have agreed to train after the management promised to pay what they owe us. We have not been paid any bonus this season for the wins and the draws as agreed. Some of us are still owed our signing-on fees,” the players said.

“We tried to engage them nicely, but they were not forthcoming, hence our collective decision to strike.

“They [management] have assured us that all the outstanding monies have been deposited into our accounts and should reflect before the end of day today [yesterday].

“We have given them the benefit of the doubt and agreed to train this morning [yesterday]. But if nothing reflects on our accounts, we will not train tomorrow [today].”

Reports yesterday suggested that some players had started to receive the money into their accounts.

Murmurs of discontent over the non-payment of bonuses have been rumbling in the Dynamos camp since the start of the season, something which has been blamed on the team’s poor start to the campaign.

The Harare giants have won just five games out of 18 matches and are on sixth position, 11 points behind log leaders FC Platinum, at the halfway stage of the season.

Amid the chaos, the club is also battling to keep some of their key players whose contracts are expiring.

It is rumoured the Moyo twins, Elvis and Kelvin, are said to be on their way to Division One side Scotland FC.