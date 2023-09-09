Source: Dysfunctions of political governance –Newsday Zimbabwe

NOW that the elections are over, there is need for us to make a critical analysis of our country’s political leadership. Zimbabwe has its fair share of problems.

My wish is that the two leading political parties, Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) read this article and be advised.

This nation needs positive progress and that is mainly embedded in respecting basic life principles. Remember, success is governed by laws and the moment we violated those laws, we face the music.

Political governance can experience various dysfunctions that hinder its effectiveness and lead to harmful consequences. These dysfunctions are caused by structures (people/ talent) which control systems in place.

Skilled incompetence

The country can easily be run down by inefficiency and bureaucracy. In other teams, skill might be there but it is not allowed to effectively express its creativity and abilities.

When a government becomes overly bureaucratic and inefficient, it can hinder decision-making and implementation of policies. Excessive red tape, complex procedures and slow processes can lead to delays, increased costs and frustration among people.

Gridlock

Political differences and polarisation is a problem in our country. Political polarisation in Zimbabwe is caused by a deep divide between Zanu PF and the opposition.

This has led to standstill in decision-making processes, as both leading political parties prioritise their own interests over the common good.

For example, one party might have great ideas, but this might not see the light of the day because the other party does not want to agree.

Instead of shooting down great ideas, parties must accept great ideas even when they are coming from the rival party. Gridlock can hinder effective governance and prevent the implementation of necessary positive and progressive strategies.

Corruption

Corruption is a cancer in any society. Corruption occurs when the general populace and elected public officials abuse their power for personal gain. Corruption can occur through illicit financial flows, bribery, embezzlement, favouritism and nepotism.

Corruption undermines trust in government, diverts public resources and leads to unequal distribution of resources. For example, the Gold Mafia documentary still needs explanation and our leaders should come out clean.

Ambiguity

Transparency and accountability are central and crucial for a well-functioning political system, hence politicians should come out clean. When governments lack transparency, it leads to ambiguity.

Generally, citizens are left in the dark about decision-making processes, their rights, public spending and the actions of public officials.

Sickly systems

Weak systems lead to lack of the rule of law, and discontinuity. An example of discontinuity is: Since outgoing Finance minister Mthuli Ncube had started doing projects in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, will he continue?

Why didn’t the system start those projects before political campaigns? Where did he get the money from? Will the opposition have access to same finances that Mthuli used?

This question helps us to make individuals and institutions subject to accountability to the law. When the rule of law is weak, there may be selective enforcement of laws, lack of judicial independence, and widespread impunity, and policy discontinuity.

This undermines trust in the legal system and erodes the foundations of political governance.

Elusion and exclusion

We only see political figures during campaigns, and when they win they elude us only to resurface after five years. Secondly, there is selective improvement of societies depending on who they voted for.

Some segments of the population are excluded from the political process or lack adequate representation. Inclusivity and representation are essential for ensuring that diverse perspectives and interests are taken into account in decision making.

Unsighted leadership

I usually ask a hard by simple question when I meet politicians: What is your personal vision? If they don’t have a personal vision, how can they win on a national vision? John C. Maxwell once said, people don’t follow a person, but they follow the vision in that person.

Personal leadership is important. Additionally, effective governance requires a long-term vision and strategic planning to address complex challenges and guide policy-making.

When governments focus solely on short-term goals or fail to plan for the future, it can lead to reactive decision-making and inadequate solutions for pressing issues.

Learning disabilities

We are led mainly by leaders that are not learning from their past, experiences and not knowledgeable. That is one worst haemorrhage that over 16 million Zimbabweans have to endure.

Leaders should be learners. Remember change takes leaders that are learning and eying the next bounce of the ball.

Dutch business theorist Arie De Geus once said, “The ability to learn faster than your competitors may be the only sustainable competitive advantage.”

Jonah Nyoni is an author, speaker, and leadership trainer. He can be contacted on Twitter @jonahnyoni. WhatsApp: +263 772 581 918