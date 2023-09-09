Source: CCC spokesperson says gone into exile -Newsday Zimbabwe

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi claims he has gone into exile after police placed a US$1 000 bounty on his head, accusing him of defaulting court proceedings four years ago.

Responding to the bounty on X (formerly Twitter), Mkwananzi said he had skipped the country’ borders and dismissed claims that he has pending issues with the police.

“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have summarily left the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me. Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the police,” he said.

“I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh free and fair election,” he said.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi and two others were on police’s wanted list, and confirmed the $1 000 bounty.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks information in connection with the current location of Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi,” the statement read.

Mashozhera is CCC’s newly-elected councillor for ward 10 in Harare’s Sunningdale constituency.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening section 22 (2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and contravening section 187 (1)(b) as read with subsection 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Chapter 9:23,” the statement by Nyathi read.

“Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare, on August 23, 2023. A reward of US$1 000 (cash) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects.”