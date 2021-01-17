Dzamara Disappeared When ED Was Acting President – JNMoyo

Exiled former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Jonathan Moyo has suggested that President Emmerson Mnangagwa knows what happened to journalist and political activist Itai Dzamara who was allegedly kidnapped in 2015.

Dzamara’s whereabouts are still unknown. Asked by Magamba TV what happened to Itai Dzamara, Jonathan Moyo said:

I appreciate that you and many others find it easier to ask me and find it very difficult to ask Emmerson Mnangagwa…Remember that on the day he (Dzamara) disappeared Emmerson Mnangagwa was acting President.

Back in 2015, Moyo claimed that the opposition knew where Dzamara was adding that he was hiding in Botswana and would one day come out.

Dzamara, in 2014, began his one-man protest movement by sitting in Africa Unity Square calling for then-President Robert Mugabe to relinquish power over maladministration.