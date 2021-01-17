Govt Throws Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri Under The Bus

The government has distanced itself from Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri’s utterances over the death of her friend Ellen Gwaradzimba

The government has responded to a viral social media video recorded by Zimeye in which Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri was attacking China for “bringing” the coronavirus and declaring she will not take the COVID-19 vaccine when it reaches Zimbabwe.

Muchinguri who was mourning her friend and fellow Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba was recorded by Zimeye’s Simba Chikanza who later on published their conversation over Ellen Gwaradzimba’s death.

The Ministry of foreign affairs Ministry distanced itself from the uttarances of Muchinguri Kashiri and said the statement do not represent the position of the government on the matter.

Read the full statement below: