The government has distanced itself from Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri’s utterances over the death of her friend Ellen Gwaradzimba
Source: Govt Throws Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri Under The Bus ⋆ Pindula News
The government has responded to a viral social media video recorded by Zimeye in which Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri was attacking China for “bringing” the coronavirus and declaring she will not take the COVID-19 vaccine when it reaches Zimbabwe.
Muchinguri who was mourning her friend and fellow Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba was recorded by Zimeye’s Simba Chikanza who later on published their conversation over Ellen Gwaradzimba’s death.
The Ministry of foreign affairs Ministry distanced itself from the uttarances of Muchinguri Kashiri and said the statement do not represent the position of the government on the matter.
Read the full statement below:
Press Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable in Response to the Recording Attributed to the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable O.P.Z. MuchinguriKashiri Blaming the Chinese for Covid-19
Reference is made to a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and a journalist, Simba Chikanza that is circulating on the social media platforms.
We wish to make it clear that the sentiments expressed do not reflect the position of the Government of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations.
The Government does not hold the Chinese Government responsible for the emergence and spread of the coronavirus that has affected every global citizen. Government appreciates that China has exercised global leadership in efforts to find both the cause and a solution to the pandemic.
Constance Chemwayi (Mrs)
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
LISTEN:
COMMENTS