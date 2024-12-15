No-one hurt as cause of 2AM blaze remains under investigation

Source: Early morning fire at Zimbabwe army headquarters causes ‘extensive damage’ – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A fire swept through the Zimbabwe National Army headquarters in Harare early Sunday, causing “extensive damage” to buildings and property, an official said.

No-one was hurt in the blaze at the army complex housed at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly KG6, army spokesman Colonel Alphios Makotore said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Makotore added: “The incident occurred in the early hours of December 15, 2024, at around 2:50AM. Fire fighters were dispatched and managed to contain the blaze. No reported casualties at the barracks.

“Investigations into the cause of the fire will soon be launched. The ZNA will continue giving updates as more information becomes available.”

Presidency spokesman George Charamba, writing on X, said “damage to buildings and other valuable property was extensive.”