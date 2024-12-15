Source: Parly committee pushes for state-owned metallurgical lab to tackle mineral leakages – #Asakhe – CITE

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development has urged the government to establish a state-owned metallurgical laboratory to improve the accuracy of mineral export evaluations and curb mineral leakages.

This recommendation was made during a post-budget meeting held on December 3, 2024, which included key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, parastatals like the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), and civil society organisations, including the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association, ActionAid, and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance.

Metallurgical laboratories are essential for assessing ore quality and optimizing metal extraction processes. The absence of a government-owned facility has raised concerns among legislators over the potential undervaluation and mismanagement of minerals before export.

During the session, MP Remigious Matangira expressed dissatisfaction with the underfunding of the mining sector in the 2025 National Budget, stating that the limited resources hinder the Ministry’s ability to deliver on its mandates.

“The current budget allocates 34.5 million ZIG against a bid of 40 million ZIG. Legislators have repeatedly raised concerns about improper mineral accounting before export. Establishing a metallurgical laboratory is crucial to prevent undervaluation and mineral leakages. Coordination with weighbridge systems managed by the Ministry of Transport is also necessary,” he said.

Matangira also criticised the Ministry of Mines’ vehicle shortages, which impact mine inspections, dispute resolutions, and the prevention of mineral leakages.

Despite requesting 70 vehicles for 2025, the Ministry was allocated funds for only 22, with insufficient budget for vehicle maintenance.

The Ministry of Mines initially requested 2.1 billion ZIG for its operations but received only 664.7 million ZIG, equivalent to 31.5% of its requirements. This allocation represents a smaller percentage of the national budget compared to the previous year, despite the mining sector contributing nearly 70% of Zimbabwe’s export earnings.

Matangira pointed out disparities in program funding, noting that the Policy and Administration program received more funding than Mining Development and Management, which generates significant revenue for the Treasury.

“To unlock the full potential of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth and align with global sustainability standards, it is critical to address funding gaps, particularly for the metallurgical laboratory and other operational needs,” he added.