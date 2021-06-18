Source: Earthquake hits Kariba | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Another earthquake rattled Kariba this morning with the epicentre estimated to be in Lake Kariba, several kilometres away from the one felt on Tuesday night.

This morning’s earthquake slightly increased in intensity to record 3,9 Magnitude on the Richter Scale. Tuesday’s quake was minor at Magnitude 3,6.

“An earthquake was felt in Kariba this morning the 18th June 2021 at 0735 local time,” said the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in an update.

“Preliminary location shows that the earthquake occurred at Latitude -17.045 S and Longitude 27.941E and the magnitude was determined to be 3.9. The epicentre is in Lake Kariba.”

The last earthquake was inland. There were no reports of damage.