Source: Three days of mourning for Kaunda | The Herald

Kenneth Kaunda

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE has declared three days of mourning—starting today, of the late Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda who passed on yesterday.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said for the duration of the three days, the country’s flag will fly at half-half-mast in honour of the late Pan-Africanist.

“Following the demise of our region’s last surviving elder statesman, leader of the Frontline States in the struggle against colonialism, and founding President of Sister Republic of Zambia, Government of Zimbabwe has decided to declare three days of national mourning in honour of the dear departed. For the duration of these three days of mourning which start today, Friday, 18th June, 2021, flags will fly half-mast throughout the country. Government further encourages all religious organisations to pray for the late President, and for Father Rebeiro who also passed away yesterday.